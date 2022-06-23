This Flattering Midi Dress Is the Key to a Streamlined Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know a flattering frock when we see one. There are certain details to look out for that will almost guarantee a dress will look incredible on — regardless of your body type. When you train yourself to keep an eye out for these features, it can make online shopping that much easier!

But in case you’re not keen to what these specifics are, we can help guide you to the summer dress of your dreams. Our latest find is this simple frock from ZESICA — we were immediately entranced! It’s the ultimate everyday dress that you can wear with confidence every single time you step out.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

The main factor working here is the smocked material of the top. This style is rendered with thin elastic threads which crunch up the fabric. The added texture of the smocking ensures that you’ll receive a fitted aesthetic — but in a much smoother fashion. Essentially, type of lumpiness instantly appears seamless thanks to the smocking!

The top portion ends right at the head of the waist, and then the rest of the dress flows out into a beautiful tiered midi skirt. The skintight top teamed with the volume of the lower half makes for a stunning silhouette that anyone’s body type will surely benefit from!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can currently pick up the midi dress in a number of haute hues are all summertime-approved. Think sage green, burnt orange, dusty rose pink and bright yellow! Other shades include your classic selection of neutrals that are ideal for year-round wear. The final touch on this dress? That would have to be the tiny flutter sleeves that add another layer of volume to the vibe. It’s the chicest way to cap off this dress’ well-rounded look! What’s not to love?

See it: Get the ZESICA Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZESICA and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!