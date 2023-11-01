Christian Siriano wants people to “feel” their “best everyday” through skincare and fashion.

The 37-year-old fashion designer was named Olay’s first “Chief Drop Officer” on Wednesday, November 1, and designed a “fabulous” holiday collection inspired by the Super Serum. Ahead of the announcement, he exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the partnership and shared skincare tips.

“I really hope that people fall in love with [the holiday collection],” Siriano gushed to Us, referring to the “fabulous” line he designed, featuring a purse with pearl embellishments, a plush pastel pink bathrobe and rubber slides. The collection officially drops on Tuesday, November 14.

“Our bag is so fabulous I think people will want to carry this, our robe is so comfortable and incredible. I hope that people fall in love with those just as much as [Olay’s new drop, the Super Serum].”

When it comes to designing for womenswear compared to a beauty brand, Siriano noted that it was “nice” to have “a jumping off point for something to design from.”

The Super Serum bottle features a “gorgeous kind of pearl iridescent” hue that was “immediately interesting” to Siriano. “I wanted the product to feel like it’ll be romantic and glamorous, but still kind of bold and powerful,” he explained to Us. “I think people are gonna love that for under $100 you’re getting something fabulous and incredible.”

Although Siriano has been a fan of Olay for “a long time.” he admitted that until his partnership, he hadn’t experimented with serums. “Now, I’m obsessed,” he told Us.

Now, he includes the Super Serum in his “very simple” skincare routine, as well as the Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream.

During the icy season, Siriano recommends that fans keep their skin healthy and hydrated. “The more moisturizing you can do the better!” he quipped. “I love dewy skin … It’s all about the glow. I don’t think you can really be overly moisturizer or hydrated. So that’s the goal.”

For Siriano, skincare makes him feel confident. “It’s really for yourself. It’s so personal,” he noted. “It’s not just about how you look, but it really is about how you feel every day.”

He continued: “Taking that little bit of time and self-care and making sure that we’re all feeling a little bit better … is really important. In such a big world of so much hate … you want to feel your best self every single day.”

His philosophy applies to the fashion industry too. “Getting dressed and doing that should be the easy part of the day,” he told Us. “That should be the fun part of the day.”