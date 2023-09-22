Andrew Garfield Masters Tonal Dressing in Crisp Autumn Outfit

Andrew Garfield’s dapper style is taking over fall trends.

Garfield, 40, attended the Annabel’s and The Caring Family Foundation on Thursday, September 21, in a tonal look. For the event, he paired a latte-brown blazer with matching pants and a burnt orange button-down finished with silver buttons. He gave fans a glimpse of his chest with his collar slightly unbuttoned.

Garfield made the look even more dashing by accessorizing with a luxurious watch and white sneakers. His brunette tresses were gelled up and swept into a voluminous style while his facial hair was perfectly manicured into a goatee.

This isn’t the first stellar ensemble Garfrield has donned. Styled by Warren Alfie Baker — who also works with Patrick Dempsey, Glen Powell, Phil Dunster and more — Garfield sported a pastel look at the US Open in July.

For the tennis match, he slayed in a Ralph Lauren suit featuring a lavender shirt, a cream-colored blazer and matching pleated pants. Garfield made the look even more fabulous by tucking a white pocket square into his jacket pocket and accessorizing with a silver watch.

He enjoyed the match with Ariana Grande and Johnathon Bailey.

Dunster previously opened up about Garfield’s style after he donned a stunning getup at the 2023 SAG Awards. For the event, Baker styled Garfield in a “little but less formal look,” including a navy blue double-breasted jacket, a satin lapel, pressed pants and a crisp white shirt by Valentino. “The shirt without a tie offers a bit more of a relaxed feel, and the result is a cool, sexy vibe,” Baker explained to The Hollywood Reporter in a February interview.

At the time, Garfield presented Sally Field with the Lifetime Achievement award, which Baker recognized as a “really special moment.” “We didn’t want to do anything too crazy, because we wanted to be respectful of the moment. Sally is an absolute icon, so our conversation started with that in mind.”

When it comes to Garfireled’s wardrobe, Baker isn’t one to shy away from various fabrics, pops of color and fun patterns.

At the 2022 LACMA Film and Art Gala, Garfield popped on the blue carpet in a polka dot Gucci suit. He paired the navy and white set with a mustard shirt, black shoes, David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch. At the time, he was clean shaven and wore his hair parted down the side.