



Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer has decorated the ears, necks and fingers of some of the most recognizable people in the world, from Jennifer Aniston to Kate Hudson. But now she’s being asked by one particular A-lister to stop using her name for promotional purposes.

According to the Daily Mirror, the celebrity-favorite jewelry maker has been asked by Buckingham Palace to stop using pictures of Meghan Markle to promote jewelry.

A source told the British publication, “Jennifer Meyer has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the Royal Family.” The Daily Mail then reported that the jewelry designer was in breach of a non-disclosure agreement.

Images of the Duchess of Sussex have since been deleted from the brand’s Instagram account. Some of the previous posts included a Mother’s Day one, in which Markle is seen wearing a turquoise necklace on the day she introduced baby Archie Harrison to the world. Another one featured the former Suits star donning a turquoise inlay bar studs during the U.S. Open back in September.

Markle isn’t the only celeb that was noticeably visible on Meyer’s social media account for marketing purposes. Just in the past month, the brand has shared images of stars like Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen wearing Meyer’s designs at red carpet events and in Instagram posts.

The duchess’ love of dainty jewelry is probably one of the many reasons she’s turned to Jennifer Meyer pieces over and over again. In February, she was spotted wearing an $850 18-karat yellow gold “Mummy” necklace from the brand at her baby shower in New York City. During her and Prince Harry’s recent trip to South Africa in September, she swapped out her wow-worthy diamond engagement ring for a more delicate gold stunner with a teal-hued stone from Meyer.