Ellen Pompeo isn’t just any regular mom, she’s a cool mom — and she’s got the receipts to prove it.

“I was trying to be, like, Mom of the Year or Mom of the Week or something to the 14-year-old, who’s so embarrassed right now, and I was like, ‘Oh, let me get her something super cool, and then she’ll think I’m cool,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 53, said in a Friday, October 6, Instagram video about her daughter Stella. “I ordered it: Rhode.”

As Pompeo held up the skincare brand’s — helmed by Hailey Bieber — box of goodies, she revealed Stella was initially surprised to see it sitting in their family’s mailbox.

“She saw it in the mailbox and she thought I was on the PR list, and I just got it sent to me,” the actress — who shares her daughter with husband Chris Ivery, as well as younger daughter Sienna, 9, and son Eli, 6 — replied, as Stella giggled in the background. “That would make me a cool mom, but when she found out that I just went online and ordered it like everybody else, my stock dropped, yo!”

Pompeo, who sported a denim button-down with her hair tied back in a ponytail, then presented the package to an off-camera Stella to unbox.

“It’s every shade? I love it, I’m excited to try it,” Stella gushed before her mom gushed over the “beautiful” packaging and shade hues. “You just, like, went up [cool] points,” Stella added.

After Pompeo was pleased to see her cool stock rising for ordering Rhode products, she wondered if Bieber’s brand even had a publicity mailing list in the first place.

“Do you know how popular she is? She might not even give anybody anything for free,” Pompeo added of the model, 26. “Because she’s up here [on the A-List].”

Stella corrected her mom, noting that there was definitely “a list.”

Bieber, who launched her skincare brand in April 2022, responded to Pompeo’s story in the Instagram comments.

“*adds Ellen to PR list immediately,” Hailey, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, replied. “LOVE U SO MUCH!!!!!!”

Hailey has long been adamant that Rhode, which is titled after her middle name, retails at a reasonable price point.

“I know what I want to give to the people,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2022. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see what a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

While Stella was pleased with Pompeo’s beauty choices, she must wait a few more years before she could potentially follow in her mom’s professional footsteps.

“[Stella] has to wait until she’s 18 [to start acting],” Pompeo exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018. “You know, she can do whatever she wants when she’s 18. And then she’ll still have to deal [with] me being glued to her 24 hours a day! … I try not to judge her choices. I just want to be there to support her.”