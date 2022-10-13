Getting spooktacular! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Kylie Jenner are getting into the Halloween spirit — and Us Weekly cannot get enough of their festive style.

The Rhode founder, 25, posted a Wednesday, October 13, Instagram snap of the Kardashians star, also 25, posing in the bathtub. Jenner donned a fitted black dress and gloves with a choker necklace that contrasted with her green-painted skin that gave Us total Wicked vibes. The Kylie Skin entrepreneur was photographed cuddling up with a fake skeleton.

While neither Bieber nor Jenner have revealed further details about their Halloween-themed photo collaboration, the California native is surrounded by all sorts of spooky decor in the bathroom set. There are dozens of bats lining the wall, lots of lit candles, moss displayed on the windowsill and even floating candle sticks to add to the eerie mood.

“OMG what’s happening over there???? 🦇,” Kris Jenner commented on the model’s Instagram snap. Khloé Kardashian, for her part, added: “Wtf is happening?”

While neither beauty mogul have chimed in about what their cryptic social media upload represents, fans have speculated that Kylie could join Bieber for her “Who’s In My Bathroom?” YouTube series.

Justin Bieber’s wife also posted a second snap of herself wearing a witches’ hat on Wednesday, captioning it, “Spooky season commence.”

The Life With Kylie alum’s bewitching look, for her part, is hardly the first time that Kylie has gone all out for the festive holiday. The fashion designer is known for her elaborate home decorations to celebrate different festivities — and Halloween is certainly no exception.

“Since Halloween is ‘canceled’ [amid the coronavirus pandemic] we can’t trick or treat or anything. We — me and [my sister] Kim [Kardashian] — decided to do something really special at her house,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video about the family’s COVID-friendly plans. “We’re gonna have all the cousins over and I think we’re gonna do, like, fake little houses in our backyard so they can, like, trick or treat.”

She added at the time: “[My daughter] Stormi loves Halloween. She’s been talking about it for the last two months, she was so excited. She wants to be a minion [from Despicable Me].”

The reality TV star — who shares Stormi, 4, and a son, 7 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott — also loves to dress up for their family’s Halloween parties. Over the years, Kylie’s donned looks inspired by Marilyn Monroe, a “grown up” Little Mermaid, a Victoria’s Secret Angel and a butterfly.