Jennifer Aniston delivered drama with an edgy makeup look during a CR Fashion Book photoshoot.

Aniston, 54, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 27, to show off her sexy side in a behind-the-scenes video for her photoshoot with the magazine. In the clip, she danced around the room in a black bralette and matching underwear set. The actress paired the lingerie with an oversized blazer, pointed-toe heels and beachy waves. For glam, Aniston slayed smokey black eyeshadow on her lids and the same dark shade blended in her waterline. She teamed the edgy look with a sharp contour and lipstick.

She took a bow in the reel before crouching down with her knees tucked into her chest to pose for the cameras.

Next, Aniston changed into a sequin cape and twirled around the set. The final photos featured her squatting against the backdrop with the cape touching the ground. She tucked her head into her chest and let her dirty blonde strands fly around the room.

Aniston later went barefoot while posing in a loosely-fitted black suit. She ended the video by jumping up and down and hugging a photographer.

“On set fun with @crfashionbook 🖤💃🏼,” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the profile, Aniston rocked a Versace outfit featuring a white jacket cropped to her bust, a black bralette and matching trousers. She topped the outfit off with a Valentino tie finished with a silver “V” at the bottom — the same one that Billie Eilish wore during a September cover article with Allure.

In Aniston’s cover story, she opened up about her haircare line, LolaVie. She explained, “In a way, decades” went into planning the line. “All the products I’ve used over my lifetime — at home or at work — were all part of the [research and development] for LolaVie,” she tells the outlet.

Aniston quipped that her inspiration for the brand’s name came from her car. “Lola was actually the name of my first car when I moved to California,” she said. “Lola became a nickname for me, and when it came time to find a name for my company it felt like the perfect name for my haircare line.”

LolaVie features repair treatments, shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, detanglers and more. Fans can shop her collection at LolaVie.com.

Aniston’s hair has been a topic of discussion since her days starring as Rachel Green on Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. In the show, she became known for her choppy layered haircut, which became nicknamed as “The Rachel.”

Over a decade after the show ended, Aniston revealed to Glamour in 2015 that she was actually “not a fan” of the popular haircut. “That was kind of cringey for me. Looking back, I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed [hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer,” she said.