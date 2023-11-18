Joe Jonas didn’t hesitate to get some new ink amid his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, was seen rocking two new tattoos while performing at the Jonas Brothers concert in Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, November 15. In concert footage circulating via TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), William Stafford’s quote “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken” could be seen in black lettering on the singer’s bicep.

The “Sucker” artist — who has nearly 30 tattoos in total — also debuted a new piece of chest art, which appeared to honor his daughters with their birthdates.

Sixteen-month-old daughter Delphine’s birthday, “07.05.22,” was written above a black “X,” while 3-year-old daughter Willa’s birthday, “07.22.20,” was displayed below. It’s unclear when Jonas added the new ink, but the new designs weren’t visible at his November 10 show in Seattle.

Jonas hasn’t confirmed what the art means, but fans immediately theorized that the bicep tattoo is a reference to his split from Turner, 29. Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum after four years of marriage.

The duo’s split quickly turned contentious, with Turner suing Jonas over custody of their daughters, claiming he was prohibiting her from bringing their children back to her home country of England. The pair eventually reached a temporary custody agreement in October, with plans to alternate Willa and Delphine’s residency every couple of weeks.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement last month. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Following their split, Turner temporarily took up residence in friend Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment and has been seen spending time with the pop star, 33. Last month, Turner attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift to support Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. (Swift, 33, also dated Jonas in 2008 when they were teenagers.)

Earlier this month, Turner was spotted with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris, where the two were photographed kissing in the street.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Turner “is open to the idea of dating again” but not ready to be “fully committed to anybody.”

Jonas, meanwhile, isn’t “concerned” about Turner moving on, a second insider told Us, adding that love is not currently on the “radar” for the “Cool” singer.

“He’s focusing his energy on his music and his family. Joe is doing great and he had an amazing time celebrating Halloween with his daughters,” the insider told Us. “He has a lot on his plate between his career and his girls, so he doesn’t even have time to date.”

Jonas has been on the road with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, for their international tour since August. The trio will hit 20 countries in Europe, Australia and North America before wrapping up in Denmark in May.