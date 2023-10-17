Joe Jonas Goes Yachting in Miami Amid Ongoing Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas took a break from his and Sophie Turner’s divorce drama by enjoying a day of leisure in Miami, Florida.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, was photographed hanging out with friends aboard a superyacht on Sunday, October 15. Jonas sported a monochromatic look in a white T-shirt, button-up and shorts, which he paired with a tote bag, tan shoes and a hat that read, “I got lucky at Rose Bowl.”

In addition to spending the day at sea, the newly single star drove around on land in a retro black Ford Falcon. Jonas was present in Florida following a slew of Jonas Brother tour shows in the state as the group performed in Tampa, Orlando and Miami on Thursday, October 12, through Saturday, October 14.

One day after Jonas’ Miami hangout, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Turner, 27, were close to finalizing a custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. The former couple — who wed in 2019 — have been caught in the middle of a messy legal battle since Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on September 5.

“They’re going to see how this arrangement works out and then make a final decision on the permanent solution, but for now, they can relax,” the insider shared on Monday, October 16, adding that the pair “are so thankful that they were able to come to a mutual agreement” about their kids.

Since their split — which Turner claimed happened suddenly after a fight — the two have butted heads over where their children should be raised. Turner, for her part, claimed in legal documents obtained by the New York Post last month that her daughters’ “forever home” should be in England and that Jonas previously expressed excitement at the idea of living in the U.K.

Turner’s legal docs also allege that the kids were being wrongfully detained by Jonas in New York City after the duo previously temporarily agreed to let them travel with him on the Jonas Brothers’ current tour.

A rep for Jonas called Turner’s lawsuit “misleading” in a September 21 statement to Us, noting that the two decided to undergo their divorce proceedings in Florida.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.,” the rep explained. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens. … Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas and Turner reached a custody agreement on October 10, allowing for Jonas to have the girls for Thanksgiving and Turner to have them for Christmas before swapping custody through January, 7, 2024.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the former couple said in a statement to Us that same day. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Earlier this month, another insider told Us that the exes were “on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents,” adding, “They’re both on the same page. It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”