Jordyn Woods effortlessly pulled off a vibrant popcorn outfit.

Woods, 25, rocked a head-to-toe orange look while attending Chet Lo’s 2024 spring/summer show on Monday, September 18, during London Fashion Week. For the event, Woods wore a set designed by the brand, featuring a sheer spiky crop top, a white bralette, a matching midi skirt and an oversized fan hat.

She accessorized with chunky gold rings, hoop earrings, brown bedazzled sunglasses and white pointed-toe pumps. For glam, Woods wore an auburn wig that was straightened and pushed over her shoulders. She finished the ensemble with lined lips, filled in eyebrows and long pink nails.

Jordyn arrived at the fashion show alongside sister Jodie Woods. Jodie, 16, contrasted her older sister in a lavender Chet Lo getup featuring a jagged top finished with a stuffed animal attached. She paired the top with a puffy mini skirt, matching fingerless gloves and pointy boots.

Her brunette tresses were parted down the side and worn in loose curls. Jodie’s makeup included glossy lips, filled in eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades, a sharp contour and long lashes.

This isn’t the first fabulous look Jordyn has sported during London Fashion Week. Yesterday, she went topless underneath an edgy blazer while out and about. The weathered jacket featured three buckles across her chest and a gray design.

She teamed the jacket with a reflective black skirt finished with more buckle embellishments. Jordyn completed the look with silver earrings, bold rings, transparent sunglasses and chrome heels.

In July, she reunited with longtime BFF Kylie Jenner for dinner in Los Angeles. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn.” The insider continued, “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”

The dinner was their first public outing in four years after Jordyn made headlines in 2019 for kissing Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kardashian, 39, and Thompson, 32, split as a result (though they eventually reunited and split again) and Jenner also cut ties with the model.

The drama seems to be water under the bridge now. Kylie has “liked” Jordyn’s Instagram photos, and the two went shopping earlier this month during New York Fashion Week. Jenner, 25, even documented their hangout in a TikTok video.

“Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial,” she captioned the post. In the social media clip, the duo posed in front of a mirror and checked out cardboard cutouts of Jenner posing for the brand.