Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley Aren’t Fans of Jenna Lyons’ ‘RHONY’ Reunion Jeans: ‘Not My Style’

Clifton Prescod/Bravo; Manny Carabel/Getty Images

According to Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley, Jenna Lyons committed a major fashion faux pas at the Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reunion. 

During the Sunday, October 22, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which followed part one of the RHONY reunion, de Lesseps and Medley, both 58, shared their unfiltered thoughts about Lyons’ decision to wear Levi’s jeans.

“Listen, that’s not my style,” Medley said bluntly. “I am a person that believes in dressing.” 

De Lesseps, for her part, “didn’t mind the look,” but wishes Lyons, 55, would have chosen different denim. “I just feel like maybe another pair of jeans [would have been better],” she told Cohen. “She has a good figure. I would like to see her figure more.”

 Medley then chimed in, suggesting that Housewives should always “dress up” for reunions. (Traditionally, Bravo stars are seen in sparkly ball gowns.) 

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

For the season 14 taping, Lyons paired the casual pants with a Saint Laurent blazer, a sheer Thom Browne top and a silky Saint Laurent tie. Her look was a striking contrast to costars Brynn Whitfield, who wore a lace-adorned velvet gown by Alessandra Rich, Erin Lichy, who opted for a beaded David Koma mini dress, Sai De Silva, who sported a gold Laguna Smith frock, Jessel Tank, who donned a shimmery Blumarine two-piece, and Ubah Hassan in a lace Harbison design. 

Lyons’ unexpected style statement was just as shocking — and refreshing — as Bravo casting her in the revamped series

Many fans were shocked to learn Lyons — whose resume includes being the creative director at J.Crew and styling Michelle Obama — agreed to appear in the franchise, but she quickly became a fan favorite. 

(L-R) Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva Clifton Prescod/Bravo

“I don’t know if I understand it any better,” she exclusively revealed in Us Weekly’s first Reality Stars of the Year issue. “But I do find the passion and the loyalty from the fans really incredible. It makes the process more fun.”

Lyons also spoke about her reunion look, sharing, “I have a deep appreciation for opposites, and there was not a world where I was going to wear a full-length sequin gown.” 

She added, “The filming felt like a giant therapy session. There were a lot of things that needed to be said, and everyone got their chance to vent. It was very cathartic.”

Part two of the Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reunion premieres on Bravo Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET. 

