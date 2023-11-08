Millie Bobby Brown never fails to show off her radiant glow.

Brown, 19, dazzled Us in a custom Louis Vuitton gown at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet on Tuesday, November 7. For the outing, she rocked a silky black dress featuring a fitted bodice, floor-length skirt and an open back. The garment was finished with a stunning halter top, featuring silver and gold hardware that looped through the dress and wrapped around her neck.

Brown paired the look with matching hoop earrings, a statement ring and funky nails finished with a 3-D black and white design with chrome embellishments. For glam, Brown opted for a natural look, including a soft contour, rosy cheeks, feathered eyebrows, neutral eyeshadows, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette tresses were twisted into an updo with loose strands framing her face.

Brown attended the evening with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, who looked extra handsome in a black blazer, matching trousers, a white button-up shirt and polished dress shoes.

For the awards, Brown was honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year. More stars including America Ferrera, Halle Bailey, Brooke Shields, Selma Blair were also named the publication’s Women of the Year.

During her acceptance speech, Brown opened up about growing up in the spotlight. (At age 11, she was cast as the character Eleven in Stranger Things.)

“For eight years I wanted to sparkle, flourish, and break out of the boxes everyone tried putting me in,” she said, explaining, “I decided to be quiet when taking interviews and not say anything that could be twisted, because I was scared.”

She noted that with her “fire and free spirit,” it didn’t take long for her to “finally realize” that she “didn’t care” what people thought of her. “Who I was, was enough. I could choose the kind of life I wanted to live and the world I wanted to live in.”

The actress concluded her speech with an uplifting message to “young girls” around the world. “Remember these rules,” she said. “Don’t let anyone box you in. Don’t let yourself be rejected. Don’t people-please. And as my Nanny Ruth told me frequently: Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle.”

“There was not a dry eye in the house mine definitely weren’t,” Bongiovi, 21, captioned photos from the event via Instagram. “Congratulations sweetheart you deserve it ❤️.”

Bongiovi got on one knee and proposed to Brown in April. At the time, they both shared sweet moments from their beach engagement. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown captioned images of them hugging each other while referencing Taylor Swift’s “Lover.