Selena Gomez ditched her makeup for an angelic fresh-faced selfie.

Gomez, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7, to show off her flawless features. For the photo, her eyebrows were gelled up and her lips were extra glossy. The natural lighting showed off her freckles, long lashes and glowy skin. She gazed off to the distance while resting her head in her hand. The actress made the look even more glamorous with a white knit tank top, gold chain necklace, chunky earrings, a delicate ring and manicured nails. Her brunette locks were swept over her head and cascaded down her shoulder.

This isn’t the first stunning makeup-free selfie Gomez has shared. Earlier this year, she posted a carousel of Instagram selfies featuring her dewy skin. In the first, she stared into the camera with her brunette locks parted down the middle and worn in her natural waves. She topped the look off with a zip-up tank top.

In the second image, Gomez scrunched her nose and squinted into the camera. “Violet chemistry,” she captioned the post at the time, referencing BFF Miley Cyrus’ song. Cyrus, 30, showed her support and commented a heart emoji.

Related: The Best Makeup-Free Moments of 2023: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lady Gaga, More They woke up like this! Through the years, fan-favorite stars have provided Us with major glam inspiration with perfect contours, glossy pouts, smokey eyes and vibrant highlights. Occasionally, however, Hollywood’s biggest names will ditch a full-faced beat for a no-makeup glow. Anne Hathaway stirred her social media followers into a frenzy in January 2023 when […]

While we love seeing Gomez rock a no-makeup look, she also slays a full beat moment. In August, she announced she would be dropping her first song since November 2022, named “Single Soon.” For the promotional shots, she served total glam, rocking smokey purple eyeshadow blended into her crease, a shimmery shade on her lid, navy-blue eyeliner, filled in eyebrows, overlined glossy lips and long lashes. Her tresses were pushed back and worn in loose coils.

Gomez made the look even more dazzling with layered pearl necklaces, a sequined mini dress finished with a cowl neckline, lavender fur jacket and diamond bracelets.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Makeup isn’t the only area where Gomez shines — she’s also known for her incredible fashion choices. In the “Single Soon” music video — which premiered last month — the pop star slayed a number of fabulous outfits.

Related: Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!

In the beginning of the video, Gomez donned a bedazzled top tucked into denim shorts. She accessorized with gold and black belt, an “S” necklace, large hoop earrings, platform pumps and a messy updo. She later changed into a blue and white striped pajama set with the same bejeweled top underneath. The waistband of her shorts read “Single Soon” in chrome letters and she rocked long pointy nails.