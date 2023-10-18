Sofia Richie just shared how to achieve the perfect “pumpkin spice” lip.

The 25-year-old model took to TikTok to show off her lip combo on Wednesday, October 18. In the video, she created a stunning ombré lip using YSL lipsticks. “I wanna show you the lip combo that I have been absolutely obsessed with this fall,” she said while holding up two different shades. “It’s a TikTok trend for Pumpkin Spice … I’m here for it,” Richie gushed.

First, she took the brand’s lipstick in shade 14 — which is a red shade mixed with browns — because it’s “a bit darker” and patted it against her lips. She rubbed the product in and then applied shade 15 — which is a peachy color — all over her pout. “They are absolutely stunning,” Richie praised.

“Last but not least, I’m gonna do the cherry on top which is a tiny, tiny dot of concealer.” She blotted the product into the center of her lips to create an ombré effect.

Richie completed the look with soft blush and a natural glam look. Her dirty blonde locks were styled in soft curls and she rocked a long sleeve white T-shirt. She accessorized with a black manicure, silver bracelets and a diamond ring.

This isn’t the first time Richie has given her followers a beauty tutorial. Last month, she demonstrated how to create her iconic “lazy girl” slicked back bun via TikTok.

Richie started the tutorial with wet hair and sprayed her strands with Unite’s Detangling Spray. Next, she parted her tresses down the middle and applied a hair mask. “It really doesn’t matter what products you have … I can pretty much do this hairstyle with any product,” she assured fans.

She then sectioned off her two front pieces before pulling the rest of her locks into a tight ponytail. “This is the moment when you decide where you want your bun to live,” she explained while giving herself a medium-high updo. Richie then smoothed her hair using the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion. She finished the look by smoothing her front pieces and adding them to the ponytail before swirling all of it into a bun.

Richie has sported the bun at the Prada spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week, while out and about, during photoshoots for brands, at her wedding to Elliot Grainge and more.

She and Grainge, 29, tied the knot in April 2023 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. For the nuptials, Richie stunned in a number of chic Chanel dresses. Her wedding gown was finished with a mock neck, intricate beading and an extravagant train.