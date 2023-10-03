Sofia Vergara’s latest selfie proves she’s always picture-ready.

The 51-year-old actress shared a makeup-free photo via Instagram on Monday, October 2, while practicing some self-care in a gorgeous marble bathtub while visiting Paris. In the snap, Vergara could be seen with a fresh face and her hair pulled back as she propped her phone up on the side of the tub. “2am jet lag planning how to get this bathtub to LA #Paris,” Vergara joked in the caption of the social media post.

Earlier on Monday, Vergara shared other moments from her time in Paris, which included dining with her close friend and designer Valentina Micchetti. On Tuesday, October 3, Vergara shared a slideshow of the duo snacking on an array of French pastries. “The most important stop today,” Vergara wrote alongside the Instagram carousel.

Prior to jetting to Paris, Vergara spent time in New York City and attended the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards. The ceremony took place on Thursday, September 28, and honored five “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do,” per the organization’s website. The event was held at the New York Public Library and hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney — who founded the foundation in 2016 to seek justice in courtrooms, communities and classrooms around the world.

For the big night, Vergara turned heads in a sparkly jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline and flared legs. Other A-listers including Kate Moss, Mary J. Blige, Heidi Klum, Viola Davis, Jodie Turner-Smith and Anne Hathaway were also in attendance, commanding attention in glittering ensembles by major fashion houses including Versace, Tony Ward and Balmain.

Vergara’s recent travels come amid her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Manganiello and Vergara said in a joint statement in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello filed for divorce first with Vergara submitting her own set of legal documents in August, requesting that the court uphold her and Manganiello’s prenuptial agreement. The documents state that the actress is seeking to maintain her earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello.

After the duo’s split made headlines, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Vergara and Manganiello had “been living separate lives for about a year” before they called it quits. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained.

The exes tied the knot in November 2015.