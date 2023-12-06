Taylor Swift knows it ’tis the damn season for cozy winter chic when it comes to fashion.

The pop star, 33, rocked a stunning plaid ensemble while out and about in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, featuring a single-breasted coat and matching skirt. She paired the Evermore-inspired vibe with a black top, stockings and a pair of black pumps. Swift wore her golden locks loose around her shoulders and sported her signature red lip as she made her way through Midtown.

Swift’s night in the Big Apple comes just two days after she made an appearance in Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Green Bay Packers. Swift was once again dressed for chillier temperatures at the event, donning an oversized red teddy coat by Stella McCartney on top of a black turtleneck and mini wrap skirt by Louis Vuitton.

Swift attended the game at Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The women took the game in from a private suite as they matched in black and red ensembles with Brittany, 28, sporting a bomber jacket with her husband’s jersey number emblazoned on the back.

After Swift showed up at the game, eagle-eyed fans were quick to speculate if Swift’s fuzzy coat was on loan from Brittany, who was seen wearing a similar garb at a Chiefs game in 2022.

Sunday’s game was Swift’s first one back since she attended the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers showdown in October. The singer has since been in South America kicking off the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Swift and Kelce, 34, have been romantically linked since September. The twosome have both flown around the globe to visit each other while busy with their respective careers and have been coordinating their schedules to spend as much time together as possible. Kelce traveled to Argentina in November to watch Swift perform at an Eras Tour concert, while Swift flew to Kansas City last week to spend time with Kelce just one day after wrapping up her three sold-out concerts in Brazil.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

For now, the pair are managing their long-distance dynamic and planning for a romantic getaway sometime after the holidays.

“Taylor and Travis know the next few months will be a whirlwind,” the insider continued. “They can’t wait to get a break so they can run off to a beach together and cut themselves off from the rest of the world, at least for a little while.”