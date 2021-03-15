Grammys See All of Beyonce’s Grammys Looks: From 2000 to Present Day By Khalea Underwood March 14, 2021 Frazer Harrison/Getty 16 8 / 16 2008 The Ivy Park clothing designer shimmered in an Elie Saab gown in her favorite color, blue. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News