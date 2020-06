JBD Apparel

Kim Kardashian shared her love for this brand in an Instagram post on June 14, 2020, writing, “I wanted to tell you guys about a black owned brand that I love. @joliesaudiaa owns and designs all of the knit wear @jbdapparel. I love her stuff.” And she’s not kidding! She wore the yet-to-be-released Ion 2.0 top to Scott Disick’s birthday party. Founded in 2017 by Saudia Islam, you’d be surprised at how affordable the pieces are!