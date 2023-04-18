A music festival staple. Just like her personal style, Kylie Jenner’s Coachella outfits have evolved over the years.

The Kardashians star has a years-long history with the annual event held in Indio, California. Back in 2014, Kylie sported many memorable festival looks, including band tees, knee-high boots and big hats, alongside sister Kendall Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Kendall also donned complementary all-black outfits, as the model sported a flowing, lacy shawl and Kylie accessorized with a black flower crown.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to rock colorful hair several years in a row. In 2015, she paired a white and beige neutral outfit with a bright turquoise wig. She showed off neon yellow and pink hairstyles in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as well as paired a bold, eyeball-patterned bikini with rainbow braids in 2016.

Despite toning down her color choices in recent years, Kylie continued to show off her eye for style with a casual all-white ensemble in 2019. She wore the hue again to match with Kendall in 2023. They each paired white tops and accessories with denim bottoms to watch Bad Bunny’s headlining performance — Kendall opting for jean shorts and Kylie for a low-rise jean skirt. The siblings’ outing came shortly after Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors in February 2023.

Not only has Coachella played a part in Kylie’s style evolution, but it also has a role in her romantic history. She and her ex Travis Scott were first spotted attending the festival in 2017, weeks after she and ex-boyfriend Tyga called it quits.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” the California native recalled to GQ in a July 2018 joint interview with Scott of their romantic beginning. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. … And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Later that year, it was revealed that Kylie and the rapper were expecting their first child together, and the two welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018.

The pair were spotted at Coachella again in April 2019, but they took a break from their relationship in October of that year. It didn’t take long for the TV personality and the musician to rekindle their romance, as Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February 2020 that they were working on rebuilding their relationship.

“Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,” a source told Us at the time. “They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.”

Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” singer appeared to be going strong following the birth of their son, Aire, in February 2022. However, Us broke the news in January 2023 that they had split once again.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Scroll below to revisit Kylie’s best Coachella looks: