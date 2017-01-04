For the rich and famous, it’s never too late for a new bundle of joy. Take rocker Mick Jagger, who at 73 years old welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in December 2016. It’s the first child for the 30-year-old ballerina, but the eighth for the Rolling Stones frontman.

