Marriage bootcamp! Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas challenged each other during a couples workout in Los Angeles days before news broke of their secret wedding earlier this month.

“Couples that workout together…💪🏽😉💦,” personal trainer Tim Hamilton captioned a series of fitness videos of the duo on May 10.

Hamilton, who has been working with Hartley, 44, for more than five years, trained the duo both together and one-on-one this month. In one clip, the This Is Us actor showed off his plank and push-up skills while the Blood & Treasure actress, 31, followed his lead.

The Revenge alum was later filmed doing bicep work with a large weight in front of a Popeye the Sailor cartoon drawing. Pernas, for her part, excelled at squats and lunges while holding a dumbbell weight.

The pair’s joint sweat session came amid speculation that they had tied the knot after they were spotted wearing wedding bands on their left hands while at the beach in Malibu on May 2.

While the duo didn’t have any jewelry on their left fingers as they worked out together, they again sparked marriage rumors while attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16.

The former Young and the Restless costars, who began dating in May 2020, were seen wearing matching rings once more while stepping out for their first red carpet appearance at the event.

Us Weekly confirmed one day later that the lovebirds secretly wed one year after getting together. The ceremony was “super intimate” and took place “very, very recently,” a source told Us at the time, noting that Hartley’s 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, was present for the nuptials.

The insider noted that the former soap stars, who met in 2015, have “always been flirty friends” and “their chemistry is off the charts.”

Hartley’s This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown exclusively told Us earlier this month that he “found out along with everyone else” that his TV brother was a married man.

“What I know about Justin is that he’s been very happy in his relationship and I wish him nothing but the best,” the Emmy winner, 45, said. “And I can’t wait to hear more about it.”

Hartley was previously married to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares Isabella, and to fellow soap star Chrishell Stause.

The Smallville alum split from Korman, 43, in May 2012 after eight years of marriage. He wed the Selling Sunset star, 39, in October 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce two years later.

Us exclusively confirmed that Hartley and Stause finalized their divorce in January after fans of the Netflix series watched their split unfold on season 3 of the reality show, which premiered in the summer of 2020.

As Hartley reconnected with Pernas, Stause found romance with Keo Motsepe, whom she met while competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. However, their whirlwind relationship however came to an end in February after three months of dating.