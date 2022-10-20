Baring it all! Lala Kent stripped down for a steamy shower photoshoot shortly after she revealed that she “might be in love” with a new mystery man.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, wrote via Instagram alongside a snapshot of her peeking over her shoulder while posing in a hotel shower. Several of her fellow Bravolebrities cheered her on in the comments, including costar Kristen Doute, who gushed, “That’s my girl 🔥👏.”

Real Housewives of New York City‘s Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan left heart and fire emojis, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote that the photo was “Stunning Perfection 🔥🍑💕💋👧🏼.”

Kent’s NSFW post comes two weeks after she revealed that she is in a new relationship following her messy split from Randall Emmett in November 2021. “I think I might be in love with someone,” the Give Them Lala founder said during an October 7 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun.”

She continued: “I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn. … I’m gonna need to have his baby or something.”

One week later, Kent shared another major perk of her new romance at BravoCon 2022. “I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” the reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

While she’s “having a lot of fun” with her mystery beau, Kent explained that she doesn’t plan on sharing it with the world on the next season of Vanderpump Rules. “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship,” she teased about what season 10 will bring. “Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.'”

The Utah native and the Emmett, 51 — who share 18-month-old daughter Ocean — called off their engagement last year amid allegations of the producer’s infidelity.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds,” Kent confessed during a November 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out. My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”

Emmett, for his part told the “Genuinely GG” podcast in March, “I am never going to comment on any of [the cheating accusations]. I just feel like what I am going through and what I have gone through — my mistakes and my accountability. She also has a side to it which I will never go into but we have Ocean,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director said at thee time. “I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”