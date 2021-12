Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Seinfeld and Veep star announced in September 2017, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the 56-year-old shared on social media. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”