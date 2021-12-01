Len Goodman

In August 2020, the Dancing With the Stars judge confirmed his experience with skin cancer through the Melanoma Fund. Goodman wanted to help educate others on preventive measures. “Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf,” the nonprofit wrote via Facebook. “The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”