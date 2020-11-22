Melissa Gilbert

The Little House on the Prairie alum shared an update in November 2020 after undergoing her fourth spinal procedure. “Surgery was wildly successful!” she captioned a photo from the hospital. “Dr Bray was able to remove all the old hardware, shave off bone spurs causing numbness in my right hand and, and, and, he was able to give me the artificial disc!!! So now I focus on recovery and remaining Covid free. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers. I send so much love back to you all. Happy Thanksgiving indeed!!! Love and love and love…MG #discsportandspine #artificial disc #grateful#blessed #loveiseverything.” The actress revealed earlier in the month that her third spinal fusion surgery — which she’d had in 2016 after previous procedures in 2001 and 2010 — had failed and that she had “reached the point where the pain is nearly constant and the fingers on my right hand are beginning to tingle.” Gilbert referenced her character from the popular 1970s series and wrote that she was “channeling my inner Halfpint for this one. The one who believes anything is possible. The one with courage and moxie to spare!!”