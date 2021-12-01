Michael J. Fox

The Designated Survivor star, who has been battling Parkinson’s for years — he was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 — revealed to the New York Times in February 2019 that he has also been suffering from problems with his spinal cord. “I was told it was benign but if it stayed static I would have diminished feeling in my legs and difficulty moving. Then all of a sudden I started falling — a lot,” he explained. “It was getting ridiculous. I was trying to parse what was the Parkinson’s and what was the spinal thing. But it came to the point where it was probably necessary to have surgery. So I had surgery, and an intense amount of physical therapy after.”

He suffered a setback soon afterward, however. “Last August I was supposed to go to work. I woke up, walked into the kitchen to get breakfast, misstepped and I went down. I fractured the hell out of my arm. I ended up getting 19 pins and a plate. It was such a blow. I fractured the hell out of my arm.”