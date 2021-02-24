Michael ‘The Butler’ Kelcourse

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul‘s butler, Michael Kelcourse, is in the hospital after suffering a spinal cord stroke. “I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as ‘Michael the Butler,’ recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a ‘spinal cord stroke,'” Altschul’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith told Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. “Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover. Thank you for respecting Michael’s privacy during this challenging time.”