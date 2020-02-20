Celebrity Health Scares

Simon Barney

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed in February 2020 that he was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer. “I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons,” he explained to People. “This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

His ex-wife, Tamara Judge, spoke out following the announcement. “Please keep @sbarney855 and our family in your prayers,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s been a very emotional 4 months and we are rallying together as a family to get through this.”