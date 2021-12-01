Solange Knowles

The Grammy winner, 31, revealed she had been diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder and had to cancel her New Year’s Eve performance at Afropunk Festival in South Africa. “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2017. “It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me … As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.”