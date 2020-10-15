Stevie Wonder

In October 2020, the singer announced that he had a successful kidney transplant last winter. “Let everybody know that I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019,” he shared during a press conference. “Since I have been released from the hospital, I’ve had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I’m going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it’s for the rest of my life.”

He continued: “I feel great. My voice feels great. I told my daughter, ‘Aisha, I’m going to be like five years younger than you now.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna go from being 70 to like 40.’ I feel like I’m about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I’m feeling great.”