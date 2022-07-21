Florence Welch

The “Dog Days” singer called sobriety “the best thing I ever did” during a July 2022 appearance on Munroe Bergdorf‘s “The Way We Were” podcast.

“It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I had a problem with drinking because I was one of those drinkers where [it was all or nothing],” the English singer said. “If I enjoy my drinking, I can’t control it and if I control my drinking, I don’t enjoy it. That was a real wake-up call for me.”

Welch told the podcaster it was “fine to be a chaotic mess” when she was a relatively unknown artist, but knew she had to make a change after the release of her Grammy-nominated album Ceremonials in 2012. “I was like, ‘This has to be contained. This can’t leak out into the public sphere,'” she said.