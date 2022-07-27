Jamie Campbell Bower

“12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction,” Bower tweeted in July 2022. “Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober.”

In the lengthy social media post, the Stranger Things star reflected on his “many mistakes” that he used to grow as a person. “For anyone who wakes up thinking, ‘Oh God not again.’ I promise you there’s a way,” he continued. “I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”