Privacy, please! Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t know the sex of pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s second baby — with good reason.

“I really don’t know [whether they’ve found out], but I do blow [secrets] a lot of the time,” the actor, 74, joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 10. “Absolutely correct, I can’t shut my mouth. Blah, blah, blah. It could easily be true that they know.”

The bodybuilder, who is also the father of Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, Christopher and Joseph, both 24, guessed that his eldest child, 32, is playing a “guessing kind of game” before she and the Jurassic World star, 42, welcome the little one.

“I remember that my [ex]-wife, [Maria Shriver], never wanted to know,” the Terminator star told Jimmy Kimmel. “I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably will go in the same direction. It’s just a guess. And also, she can’t trust me.”

News broke in December 2021 that the Gift of Forgiveness author and Pratt are expecting their second child together. The couple previously welcomed daughter Lyla, now 18 months, in August 2020, one year after tying the knot.

Arnold called being a grandparent “the easiest thing” in the world on Thursday, saying, “They come over to the house, I play with Lyla for around an hour or two. … After two hours, they leave. Over. Fantastic, I tell you. I have a great time when they come over to the house.”

The Austria native called the Parks and Recreation alum a “fantastic” husband to his “wonderful” daughter. “I’m so proud of her,” Arnold said. “They’re great. When they come over, the whole house lights up.”

In December 2020, Katherine exclusively told Us Weekly how much the former governor of California and her mom, 66, “love” having a grandchild.

“It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing,” the Rock What You’ve Got author said at the time, noting that being aunts and uncles is also “exciting” for her siblings. “It’s new roles that everyone’s really excited about, so I feel very blessed.”

The Los Angeles native went on to tell Us that Pratt’s 9-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris is “definitely” a fan of big brotherhood.

