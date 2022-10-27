’Tis the spooky season! Ashlee Simpson, husband Evan Ross and her three children already cannot wait to celebrate Halloween.

“Halloween is a big holiday for our family,” the Ashlee Simpson Show alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her new position as creative director for KEMPA Home. “We love decorating the house and getting into all the spooky fun!”

She added: “From Halloween to Christmas is my favorite time of year. It’s a great time for us to get together as a family and spend time celebrating!”

Not only does Simpson — who married Ross in 2014 — have big plans regarding her home decor for All Hallows’ Eve, but her kids have their costume ideas narrowed down.

“They love dressing up for Halloween,” the “La La” singer told Us. “My son Ziggy is deciding between a Bamm-Bamm costume [from The Flintstones] and a dinosaur. My daughter, Jagger, wants to be a zombie cheerleader or Wednesday Addams [from the Addams Family].”

Simpson and the Hunger Games actor, 34, share daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy, 23 months. The 7th Heaven alum is also mother to son Bronx, 13, whom she coparents with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“They’re wonderful,” Simpson previously told Us in September 2018 of her little ones, noting she “lucked out” in regards to coparenting with the Fall Out Boy artist, 43.

Ross added at the time: “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”

In addition to planning out their brood’s Halloween celebrations, Simpson is settling into her new role as the creative director for KEMPA Home.

“I’ve always appreciated the artful process of interior design, so this feels like a dream come true,” the Texas native gushed to Us. “I was first introduced to the KEMPA brand by staying at several of their KEMPA COLLECTION luxury vacation homes. I fell in love with the brand’s serenity and continuity. That’s one of my primary focal points with KEMPA HOME — ensuring the line maintains a balance between classic and timeless, blended with unique and sometimes limited-edition pieces.”

As Simpson and Ross transitioned their home for the autumnal season, they made sure to incorporate “so many” KEMPA furnishings into their design.

“Evan and I had such a memorable time redecorating for the cozy fall and winter season,” she recalled. “We share a passion for interior design and are always intentional about the pieces we choose for our home. As of late, we’ve been having fun exploring different textures and textiles.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper