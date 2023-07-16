Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale have been friends forever, and their bond has grown since she became a mother.

“Spent the day with Uncle Austin @austinbutler ❤️,” Tisdale, 38, captioned a Saturday, July 15, Instagram Story photo of the Elvis star, 31, swimming with her daughter, Jupiter, 2.

In the pic, Butler was all smiles as he held Jupiter — whom the High School Musical actress shares with husband Christopher French — while treading water in the pool. The toddler, who sported a pink swimsuit with matching floaties, beamed at Butler.

Tisdale and Butler have been close pals for years, even costarring in 2009’s Aliens in the Attic and 2011’s Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

“We became best friends back [on Aliens In the Attic] and have been in each other’s lives since,” she recalled during an appearance on the “Chicks In the Office” podcast in September 2022. “He is literally one of my best friends and he’s such a good guy.”

Tisdale added at the time: “I couldn’t be happier for someone. He’s always worked so hard on his craft and seeing him do all of these things is so awesome and he’s so talented.”

Butler went on to date Tisdale’s High School Musical costar and bestie Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. They ultimately split in 2020 but have each remained close to Tisdale.

Tisdale and Butler’s bond later deepened when they learned in November 2022 that they are distantly related. After Tisdale went on Ancestry’s 2 Lies and a Leaf, she discovered they are actually 10th cousins once removed.

“He was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it makes so much sense now,’” Tisdale exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “[If] I can’t get a hold of him. I’m like, ‘Hello, it’s your cousin. You can’t ignore me, I’m family.’”

Butler, who is currently dating model Kaia Gerber, is not typically out of pocket when it comes to Tisdale and Jupiter.

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Us in March. “He’s always been able to do that, and I think that’s something that has been really sweet. Basically, like, the day after I had her, he was, like, FaceTiming us in the hospital. Even with his crazy schedule, he’s always making the time. And I think that’s just respectable.”

Tisdale and her 41-year-old husband, who wed in 2014, welcomed their baby girl in March 2021.