One month after Dani Soares gave birth to baby girl Lilly, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux addressed paternity claims — and the new mom appears to have responded.

“Add motivational quote here,” Dani, 33, captioned a throwback pregnancy photo via Instagram on Monday, June 21. “Just over here keeping the focus on this little life that I’m responsible for.”

Jean-Luc, 25, decided to “clear the air” via Instagram on Friday, June 18, after “gossip” circulated surrounding the identity of Soares’ daughter’s father.

“While others are off chasing their 15 minutes of fame, I am working on a yacht in Central America,” the deckhand wrote via Instagram at the time. “[I’m] heartbroken to have to hear about the baby’s birth on social media and read headlines, like, ‘Dani Soares Says Her Baby’s Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It.’ All I can say is if it’s mine, I want to be involved 100 [percent].”

The reality star went on to write, “As someone who grew up with parents who weren’t together, I wouldn’t wish that on any child. Not looking for a pity party. Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!”

The Bravo personality’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht castmates reacted to the social media upload, from Alli Dore to Kate Chastain. “No one is stopping you from getting a paternity test,” the pregnant star wrote, while the chief stewardess, 38, tweeted, “I wonder how Jean Luc is celebrating [Father’s Day] today #belowdecksailing.”

Dani welcomed her infant in May, one month after sharing her pregnancy news. While the Aussie initially told Us Weekly exclusively that her baby’s paternity wasn’t “anybody’s business,” she addressed rumors during the Bravo show’s reunion earlier this month.

“He thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” the Aussie told Andy Cohen at the time.

While romantically linked to Jean-Luc during episodes of the show this month, Dani spoke to the North Carolina native about marriage and babies.

“I just don’t see how this could actually work,” she explained at the time. “That’s what you get when you get with 30-plus year-old women, who have no time to waste. … I want to have babies, I want to get married. Do you want to do that? Let’s have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant? That’s God’s will.”

When Jean-Luc appeared to panic, Dani clarified that she was “joking.”

Jean-Luc will further address Lilly’s paternity during part two of the show’s reunion, airing on Bravo Tuesday, June 22, at 9 p.m. ET.