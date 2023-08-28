Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater is “taking control” of her future after her divorce from Sasha Farber. The professional dancer revealed she’s freezing her eggs, and took fans along for the entire process.

“While my decision to do this for myself personally was an easy one, the decision to share it was much harder for me and I almost didn’t,” Slater, 34, shared in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, August 26. “I’m SO glad I didn’t let any fear of judgment allow me not be openly honestly [sic] and talk about a really important topic that I feel should be OK to talk about.”

Partnering up with her doctors, Slater shared that she wanted to answer questions to help in “normalizing this topic” of egg freezing.

Days prior to her procedure — which took place on Sunday, August 27 — Slater shared her egg-freezing journey from the start.

“I feel I’m very grateful that this process is available for people, whatever the individual reason may be,” Slater, 34, shared in an Instagram video posted on August 21. “Having the ability to know where your body is at while working through life is very valuable, and this facility has allowed for so many people to be blessed with future options.”

When showcasing her egg freezing center in Chicago, Slater said she has felt “really supported and taken care of” throughout the entire process.

“I believe many who are wondering about this process may not know where to start and may have some questions. This is the reason I wanted to share a bit about what it entails,” she shared. “I really love to support women as much as I can, whatever your reasoning and choices are for freezing your eggs, I respect them. I’m grateful to those who respect mine too, it does take a lot of thought, courage and consideration but, ultimately, this is giving me peace of mind.”

Slater’s news came days after she finally revealed the real reason that she and Farber, 39, split following four years of marriage — noting that the decision came down to their different desires to have children.

“It’s really the kid thing,” Slater confessed to Nick Viall while appearing on the August 15 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Slater made it clear that she does want kids in the future but is currently “figuring that out” on her own terms.

“It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that,” she added, noting that there’s no love lost between herself and her ex-husband.

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” Slater explained. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away].”

Slater and Farber got married in 2018. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2022 that the former couple had been separated since April of that year, with a source revealing things have been “difficult” between them.

Us confirmed this past February that Slater had officially filed for divorce. She has since revealed that they are “still very much in the thick” of divorce proceedings.

Slater went on to say that a “resistance” in expanding their family is ultimately what broke them as a couple.

“So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part,” she told Viall. “It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”