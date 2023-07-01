Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have remained on amicable terms with each other — and their fellow Dancing With the Stars colleagues — amid their divorce proceedings.

“Spent the day with @theemmaslater and @sashafarber1 while they were in town,” Witney Carson captioned a Friday, June 30, Instagram Story selfie with the estranged pair and her husband, Carson McAllister, and her two sons. “It was the best day.”

Carson and McAllister, both 29, moved from their native Utah to Florida last month, weeks after second son Jet was born in May. Slater, 34, and Farber, 39, were visiting Orlando as part of their teaching commitments at the Dance the World competition.

During the estranged couple’s visit with Carson and her brood, they also met Jet for the first time. “Aunt Emma,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum cooed in a second Instagram Story video on Friday, sharing footage of Slater holding Jet. “She got him to sleep. Look who else is here: Sash!”

Carson — who also shares 2-year-old son Leo with McAllister — noted in her social media upload that the DWTS reunion “made me happy.”

Slater also gushed about the exes’ outing in the Sunshine State. “My week at @waltdisneyworld so far 😍💛, these kids were AMAZING!!” the England native wrote via her Instagram on Friday. “And I met Jet for the first time!!!!”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in February that Slater had filed for divorce from Farber after four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split. The twosome, who wed in March 2018, had separated one year earlier in April 2022. Us broke the news of their breakup that August.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life. It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.”

Despite calling it quits, the two choreographers have remained supportive of one another’s careers even as they competed against each other on DWTS.

“[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” Slater told Us and other reporters after watching Farber and his season 31 partner Selma Blair’s debut dance in September 2022. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me. … Look, she’s actually living out her fear. And I know that took a lot of courage. I can’t even imagine what a true inspiration she is to a lot of people. I feel blessed that she’s on the show.”