Brianne Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering, have welcomed their first child.

“My world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller,” the Ginny and Georgia actress, 34, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, June 18, sharing a hospital photo with her little one. “Welcome my little love 💛.”

Several of Howey’s Netflix costars shared their well-wishes for the new family of three.

“Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!” Sara Waisglass, who plays Max on Ginny and Georgia, replied on Sunday.

Showrunner Debra J. Fisher, for her part, commented: “So many happy tears. Congratulations!”

Howey and Ziering, 37, first crossed paths in 2015 while out at a bar with their respective pals.

“We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.,” the Batwoman alum recalled to Los Angeles Magazine in January 2021, before the attorney chimed in that they connected thanks to several mutual friends.

The twosome eventually got engaged after five years together and planned to tie the knot in October 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair had to postpone their ceremony until July 2021. They later celebrated their nuptials with a tropical honeymoon.

“Aruba was a dream come true,” Howey exclusively told Us Weekly the following November. “We had a private sailing experience, we did paddle boards, snorkeling, jet skis and we ate out every night. It was just truly magical and so romantic. Neither one of us had been there, so it’s always fun to explore somewhere new together. It was really, really lovely.”

She added: “I think it’s the most ideal honeymoon location for young couples, especially. I mean it is incredibly family-friendly. So getting to kind of pick up and go and explore and be active, but also, [have] a glass of wine watching these incredible orange sunsets is really spectacular.”

Howey, who told Us at the time that she “can’t wait” to expand her family, announced in March that she was pregnant.

“@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a baby bump photo backstage at the runway show.

After her pregnancy announcement, several of her Ginny & Georgia castmates were looking forward to meeting the new addition. “Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!” Jennifer Robertson, who portrays Waisglass’ TV mother, commented at the time.

Antonia Gentry, who plays the titular Ginny to Howey’s Georgia, noted: “So. happy. for. you.”