Baby comes first. Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is putting an extra focus on her wellness while expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Always remember to do something for yourself every day 🤍 I’ve always been a healthy person but I’m also ambitious so I love the busy busy go-go-go lifestyle 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, alongside a smiling selfie. “But something pregnancy has taught me so far is that there is so much beauty in having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your wellbeing.”

The realtor continued, “I don’t mean just going to the gym or eating healthy- I mean being mindful about the way you talk to yourself, taking deep breaths, listening to your body when it needs rest, taking a walk in nature (or for me and @therealtarekelmoussa it’s on the beach), having quiet time, taking a break from your phone etc.”

Heather told her social media followers that carrying her first child has significantly shifted her mindset. “I think before I was pregnant I pushed myself a lot more but now I’m realizing that it feels so good to just prioritize your health, happiness, and peace,” she concluded. “What do you guys do every day that’s 100% for yourself?? I want to know 🥰.”

The Netflix personality’s update comes shortly after she skipped a family vacation to Mexico with Tarek, 40, and his children, Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The Flip or Flop alum shared an Instagram photo with his kids on Monday, August 1, but Heather was noticeably absent from the snap.

“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea 😎. Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast ❤️,” the California native wrote. “Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with 🙏 So if you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here:)”

The Flip Your Life author offered fans an explanation for Heather’s absence in his caption, adding, “Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, are expecting their first child together. Later that month, the twosome celebrated their growing family with a sex reveal party.

“Replaying this moment over and over in my head 🤍 I can’t believe we’re blessed with having a beautiful baby boy,” the expectant star gushed via social media on July 25. “I genuinely thought I was prepared for how I would feel when I found out but nothing could have prepared me for the butterflies in my stomach when I saw the blue confetti – overwhelmed with excitement and a little bit of nervousness but we can’t wait to hold our baby boy El Moussa in our arms – Tarek and I can’t stop smiling and talking about it 🥰💙🦋.”

While her husband and stepchildren soak up the sun in Mexico, the model began preparing for her little boy’s arrival. “Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning 🤍,” she explained via Instagram on Monday, asking her followers for design advice. “I go back and forth with wanting it 100% neutral or having little pops of design and color- what do you guys think!?”

