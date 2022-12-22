It’s a very merry season for the Duff-Koma crew! Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, have unveiled their annual Christmas card featuring their blended family.

“Happy Holidays!” the Younger alum, 35, captioned a Wednesday, December 21, Instagram photo of the festive note.

In the portrait taken by photographer Laura Moll, Duff and the Winnetka Bowling League musician, 35, are seated back-to-back with duct tape adhered over their mouths. The married couple, who wed in 2019, are tied up by a string of LED lights. Duff’s son, Luca, is spotted “tightening” the makeshift rope. The 10-year-old, whom the Disney Channel alum coparents with ex-husband Mike Comrie, teamed up with sisters Banks, 4, and Mae, 21 months, to complete the caper, however, the girls were more interested in eating cupcakes from their seats on the floor. (Duff and Koma welcomed their daughters in 2018 and 2021, respectively.)

“Happy Holidays, all is not calm,” a note on the Christmas card read. “A Duff, some Bairs and a Comrie.”

Duff’s family holiday portrait quickly impressed her celebrity friends. “It was a good card 🔥,” Lisa Stelly wrote via Instagram comment.

The How I Met Your Father star and Koma — real name Matthew Bair — celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month. “Matthew. I love you so much. I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it,” she gushed via Instagram in a Wednesday tribute. “Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with.”

Duff first became a mother in 2012, when she and the 42-year-old hockey star welcomed Luca. While the twosome eventually split in 2016, they’ve remained amicable coparents.

“[Luca and I] talk about [Mike] often,” the A Cinderella Story actress told Grazia in a May interview. “I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing.”

Duff eventually moved on with Koma before welcoming their two daughters. As the former child star and the rocker raise Banks and Mae, Duff has also created a tight-knit circle of mom friends.

“Hilary invited me, blessed me with that opportunity and I owe her my life,” Meghan Trainor exclusively told Us Weekly in August of the group that includes Duff, Mandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale. “Every day I’m like, ‘Be cool, be cool, be cool.’ It’s been, like, a year and a half, and I’m like, ‘Be cool.’ [My husband, Daryl Sabara, and I are] acting as we’re there trying to be very cool about it, but we’re freaking out.”

She added at the time: “This is where we escape work and we just hang and chill and talk about our baby, what’s weird [and what’s] happening this week.”