Music to his ears! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s 1-week-old son, Callum, heard his father’s music on Tuesday, March 17.

“When Dad’s song comes on Spotify,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned an Instagram Story video of the Tony winner, 44, in bed with his baby boy.

The Broadway star kissed Callum’s head and fingers as “Falling Slowly” played in the background. The infant stirred while rocking a sloth-patterned onesie.

The couple welcomed their newborn on March 6. The Gracefully You author also shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the former World of Dance host announced via Instagram four days after her son’s arrival. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

The following day, Kazee explained the names they’d chosen. “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the Kentucky native wrote at the time. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

The couple have been self-quarantining at home with Everly and Callum amid the coronavirus spread. Not only is Dewan’s eldest being home-schooled, but she completed her leprechaun trap at home, complete with glitter, buttons and toilet paper rolls.

As for Everly’s baby brother, the little one celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday with a shamrock-patterned onesie.

The Connecticut native wore a “Damn you’re a good mother!” tee while hanging at home with her brood. “Quarantine chic erryday,” the actress captioned a mirror selfie at the time.

Kazee commented, “Shirt don’t lie!”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that he and Dewan started dating, and he proposed at the then-pregnant star’s baby shower last month.

