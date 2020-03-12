House visit! Kimberly Van Der Beek brought Jenna Dewan a sweet present following the birth of her and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum.

“When @vanderkimberly comes over and leaves you this in your room,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned her Wednesday, March 11, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the Gracefully You author showed off her breakfast in a bed set-up, featuring a bowl of soup, a cookie, a pitcher of juice and a bouquet of flowers from twenty-five EIGHT.

Van Der Beek, 38, shared the same shot on her own Instagram Story, writing, “You deserve the world.”

The former World of Dance host, who already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, welcomed her baby boy on Friday, March 6. The little one made his Instagram debut four days later.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote on Tuesday, March 10. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee, 44, added with a post of his own at the time: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The Tony winner described the inspiration behind the infant’s name the following day after getting “lots of questions” from fans about the moniker. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms,” the Broadway star wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

The couple announced in September 2019 they were expecting their first child and got engaged five months later at the Connecticut native’s baby shower. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” the actor captioned his February announcement. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Van Der Beek attended the baby bash, as well as Odette Annable, Stacy Keibler and Nikki Reed, who helped design Dewan’s engagement ring.