Happy for her daughter! While Lynne Spears did not attend her daughter Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, that didn’t stop her from supporting the union.

“You look radiant and so happy,” Lynne, 67, commented on her daughter’s Friday, June 10, Instagram carousel of ceremony photos. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the “Circus” performer, 40, and Asghari, 28, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their California mansion on Thursday, June 9.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” a rep for the Iran native told Us shortly after the pair exchanged vows. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The twosome’s wedding lasted only 10 minutes and was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married her friends Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in November 2021, as a small gathering of 100 guests celebrated the newlyweds. A source told Us that Britney’s family, including father Jamie Spears, Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and brother Bryan Spears, were not in attendance.

The former Mouseketeer’s two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were also notably absent from the nuptials.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” the 44-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney said in a statement earlier this month.

Britney has been estranged from her family since before her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, but she was still surrounded by love for her big day. Several of the pop star’s famous friends, including Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, danced alongside the newly married couple.

“So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came,” the Crossroads star, who got engaged to the Hacks alum in September 2021, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton.”

