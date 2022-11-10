Romeo’s little sister! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his pregnant wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have announced they are expecting a daughter.

“ITS OFFICIAL 🎉 We have a Situation,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, tweeted on Wednesday, November 9, referring to his MTV nickname. “It’s a Girl. Baby coming January 2023.”

Mike also shared a baby bump photo of Lauren, 37, who showed off her growing belly during a 1920s-inspired bash.

The twosome, who also share 17-month-old son Romeo, announced earlier this year that they are expecting their second child.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023,” the MTV star captioned a July Instagram post with Lauren and Romeo, who wore a “Big Brother” shirt.

The college sweethearts are elated to add another little one to their brood, though it came during a challenging time.

“We were going through a tough time because our beloved family dog Moses had just passed,” Mike exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “We were definitely a little upset and the next thing you know, [Lauren] came down the stairs with a ‘big bro’ T-shirt on Romeo and I pretty much really just burst in tears because it was such a magical moment and such a happy moment for our family.”

He added at the time: “We kind of felt that it was like a parting gift from Moses … so it was an amazing moment.”

While the New York native and Lauren were “definitely trying” to conceive baby No. 2, they weren’t “forcing” plans.

“Our magic number was around three [years apart.],” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “As Romeo was getting close to 1-year-old and we were like, ‘Listen, we kind of wanna stay in the baby stage and we want the babies to be … in the same schools and such. So, it really just happened the way we wanted. I guess we kind of manifested it.”

Before Mike and Lauren found out they are expecting a daughter, the “Here’s the Sitch” podcast host teased to Us what he hoped the little one would be. “If it’s two boys, that’s adorable, and if it’s a boy and a girl, it sort of evens out the squad,” Mike said. “If we have two boys, then we will obviously go for the girl and I think that if we have a girl then we’ll probably reevaluate the whole situation and go from there.”

The married couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, have been candid about their fertility struggles. Lauren previously suffered a miscarriage in 2019, nearly two years before welcoming Romeo.

“That definitely brought us closer together,” she previously told Us in July 2020 of how the pair coped amid their pregnancy loss. “Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it. … Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our backs. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do.”