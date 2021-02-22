Pregnant Mandy Moore Congratulates Ex Wilmer Valderrama on Baby Girl’s Birth

Showing her support! Pregnant Mandy Moore wrote the sweetest message for her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama after his daughter’s birth.

“Look at that gorgeous angel!” the This Is Us star, 36, commented on the That ‘70s Show alum’s Sunday, February 21, Instagram slideshow. “Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!”

In the social media upload, the actor held his sleeping newborn in his arms while his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, smiled beside him. “Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light, often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more,” the Florida native, 41, captioned the post. “Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter. #ItsJustUs3Now.”

The NCIS star went on to share another photo of the infant on his Instagram Story, writing, “You made our world a little brighter mi angelita.”

Valderrama announced in December 2020 that he and the model, 30, were expecting their first child. They shared the little one’s sex the following month with the help of a skydiver.

The Handy Manny alum proposed to Pacheco in January 2020 after eight months of dating. He previously dated Moore from 2000 to 2002. She told Howard Stern in June 2018 that she was “not that close, but … friendly” with her ex, adding, “We have some mutual friends. We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

The actress went on to wed rocker Ryan Adams. Following their 2016 split, the New Hampshire native married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. In September 2020, she debuted her baby bump.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Emmy nominee could go into labor “any day,” she told her Instagram followers early this month. “I know he looks high but trust me, his head is very low,” she captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “We are ready to meet you little man.”

Later that same week, the Princess Diaries star wrote, “Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance (seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much — I kid). Anytime you’re ready, sir.”