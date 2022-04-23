After ASAP Rocky was arrested, pregnant Rihanna has been fixated on her impending bundle of joy.

“She hasn’t spoken much about [the arrest]. She’s truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the “Diamonds” singer, 34. “She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper, 33, was taken into the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department after he and Rihanna returned from their vacation in Barbados on Wednesday, April 20. A statement from the LAPD noted that Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged altercation in November 2021.

According to the police report, the musician — who has been dating the Fenty founder since February 2020 — got into a heated argument with an “acquaintance” where he allegedly fired a handgun at the victim. Rocky reportedly fled the scene on foot alongside two other men. The victim sustained minor injuries. (Rocky’s representatives did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment at the time.)

Rocky was eventually released on $550,000 bail several hours later Wednesday, with his next court date set for August 17.

Rihanna and the New York native confirmed in January they are expecting their first child together as their relationship continued to heat up.

“[She] is powerful and will do what she can to help him,” the insider adds of how the pregnant pop star is supporting her man amid his recent arrest. “She loves ASAP and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

The Barbados native has been enjoying her motherhood journey, even showing off her baby bump on the April cover of Vogue.

“I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she explained in her magazine profile earlier this month. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. … I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna added: “I’m certainly not gonna let [not being married] get in the way of me being a mom. They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

While Rihanna and Rocky remain excited about becoming new parents, they were the subject of breakup rumors last week. The “Fashion Killa” performer was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with Fenty designer Amina Muaddi, who has since publicly denied the claims.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

