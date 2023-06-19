Robert De Niro revealed that his new bundle of joy, daughter Gia Virginia, has yet to meet her six siblings.

“Not yet, but they will,” the Taxi Driver actor, 79, told People on Saturday, June 17, referring to his 2-month-old daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. He also told the outlet he planned to spend Father’s Day “with the kids and all that,” not going into details about who would be in attendance on Sunday, June 18.

Last month, De Niro revealed that he had secretly welcomed another child. When asked about his “six kids” in an interview with ET Canada, the About My Father actor corrected the outlet by stating, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

De Niro previously welcomed daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He later welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Chen began dating in the summer of 2021.

One day after announcing his baby news, De Niro clarified that Chen’s pregnancy was a “planned” one, telling Page Six on May 9, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

He later revealed his daughter’s name on the May 11 episode of CBS Mornings. “She weighed 8 pounds [and] 6 ounces when she was born on April 6,” host Gayle King recalled, adding that he and Chen are “over the moon about this little girl.”

The couple stepped out for the first time since Gia Virginia’s birth for the May 20 premiere of his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The pair were photographed holding hands on the red carpet, with De Niro sporting a navy suit and tie and white dress shirt. Chen, meanwhile, dazzled in a black sequin dress, which she paired with black heels and sunglasses.

Earlier this month, they attended the premiere of the documentary Kiss The Future on the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival — an event De Niro founded with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001. The Oscar winner donned an all-black ensemble on the June 7 red carpet, while Chen paired a black dress with a tan cardigan, blush pink purse, nude heels and sunglasses.

De Niro previously opened up about being an older dad in Hollywood, telling Extra on May 9 that the label is one he is “OK” with. “I’m good with it,” he said at the New York premiere of About My Father.

Another older parent in the industry is his The Irishman costar Al Pacino, who Us Weekly confirmed on June 15 had welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me,” De Niro said during a June 1 appearance on Today. “God bless him, very happy for him.”