Stassi Schroeder Asks for Advice for ‘Poor’ Daughter Hartford’s Baby Acne

Tips and tricks. Stassi Schroeder asked her Instagram followers for advice for treating her daughter Hartford’s skin.

“My poor baby has baby acne,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Wednesday, January 27, Instagram Story selfie. “Started putting breast milk on it. Did this work for anyone else?”

In the social media upload, the 3-week-old slept on her mom’s chest. A patch of baby acne could be seen on the little one’s cheek.

The Next Level Basic author gave birth to her and Beau Clark’s baby girl earlier this month. While the commercial casting director, 40, steadily gave his Instagram followers glimpses of their early days with Hartford, Schroeder waited two weeks to post pictures of the infant.

“Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host captioned a January 21 slideshow. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

The Louisiana native previously gushed about her dream of becoming a mom, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February 2020: “I was trying [to conceive] last summer. I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.”

The former reality star clarified two months later that she wasn’t “tricking” Clark into pregnancy. “Like, he was an active part of the conversation and participating,” Schroeder explained during a Pump Rules aftershow. “So, like, he knew what was going on, but I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to take matters into my own hands. I can’t wait to be a mom, then let’s just start doing this because I’m not waiting around for this anymore.’ God, I’m f–king controlling and weird.”

The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged the following year. They tied the knot in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony after postponing their Rome nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.