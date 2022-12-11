Family of three! Tia Booth and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, already can’t get enough of their baby boy.

“Feel like I’ve known him forever🖤,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 9, sharing a handful of her son Tatum’s newborn portraits.

After showing off their baby boy — and introducing him to their dog — in the snaps, Mock sweetly held Tatum while giving Booth a kiss on her forehead.

“Omg!!!!! The perfect little face!!! He’s adorable! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Becca Tilley gushed via Instagram comment on Friday.

Fellow Bachelor alums Carly Waddell, JoJo Fletcher and Raven Gates — who has known Booth long before their respective reality TV journeys — also shared their happy wishes for the proud parents. “This is my favorite picture ever 💙,” Gates, 31, replied.

Booth announced via Instagram on Wednesday, December 7, that she had given birth to her first child one day earlier, sharing an audio clip of when she first met her baby boy. “Hi buddy,” the new mom cooed in the clip. “Why aren’t you making noise? … Oh my god, he’s so cute!”

The “Click Bait” podcast host confirmed earlier this year on Father’s Day that she was pregnant after paying tribute to her late dad.

“Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever,” she wrote via Instagram in June, sharing maternity photos. “I posted on Father’s Day as a tribute to my dad because it was my first Father’s Day without him. I talked about how welcoming a new life while mourning another one is this cycle of life. … It [is] only the biggest news of my life!”

The Arkansas native found out that she was expecting baby No. 1 just nine days after Mock proposed during an April Bachelor! Live show.

“We technically were pregnant when we got engaged, we just didn’t know. I remember perfectly when we got pregnant,” Booth recalled during a June episode of her Bachelor Nation podcast, telling the happy news to cohosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. “It was March 26, and we were about to go watch the Razorbacks play basketball. It was March Madness.”

She added at the time: “Then I had a dream that I was pregnant. Then I had another dream that I found out I lost a baby. And what a mind f–k. The next day I texted my friend telling her I dreamed I was pregnant and she asked if I was late on my period, so she told me to take a test. I took a test, and it was positive.”

While Booth and Mock adjust to their new normal as parents, they are also hoping to tie the knot next year.

“We haven’t had to do much so far, which is nice. I’m not really in the thick of it yet,” the Bachelor season 22 alum exclusively told Us Weekly later in June, noting she’s “hoping” for a late October 2023 or early November 2023 wedding date. “We still don’t have a venue — don’t have it, like, set in stone, but once I have that, then I’ll have a date. Then, I can choose vendors and then it’ll really get rolling. So fingers crossed it all works out.”